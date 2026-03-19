/Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar apologises for delay and cancellation of shows

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, releases in cinemas worldwide today. Aditya Dhar, the director of the film, issued an apology following the significant delays and cancellations affecting its premiere screenings.
Aditya Dhar issues statement over delay and cancellation of shows
Taking to X, Dhar shared that the film holds deep emotional value for the team. He wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us – it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."
"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," Dhar added.
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"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios," the director concluded.
Dhurandhar 2: Cast, runtime and more
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.
The action-thriller has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film will also see the return of Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others.