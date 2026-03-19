/Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar apologises for delay and cancellation of shows

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, releases in cinemas worldwide today. Aditya Dhar, the director of the film, issued an apology following the significant delays and cancellations affecting its premiere screenings.

Aditya Dhar issues statement over delay and cancellation of shows

Taking to X, Dhar shared that the film holds deep emotional value for the team. He wrote, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us – it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

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"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning," Dhar added.

"If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you. Team Jio Studios and B62 Studios," the director concluded.

Dhurandhar 2: Cast, runtime and more

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Sing Rangi (AKA Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma shares first review of Dhurandhar 2