/Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 paid preview shows cancelled? Here’s what netizens claim

It’s Dhurandhar day today. After months of waiting, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit theatres tomorrow. However, special paid previews have been arranged for fans, and anticipation for the sequel is sky-high. Amid all the excitement, though, a rather disappointing update has come that Dhurandhar 2 paid previews are reportedly being cancelled.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel was scheduled to release in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews cancelled? Netizens make shocking claims

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The paid preview shows were scheduled to start from 5 pm on March 18 across the country, but several theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have cancelled their shows. Reports suggest the cancellations are either due to last-minute technical glitches and content unavailability, specifically in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions .

According to the reports, not only in South region, several shows of Hindi were cancelled in New Delhi.



At noon, Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on X gave an update of paid-previews show was getting cancelled due to non-availability. However, they informed that Hindi paid-previews will be scheduled instead.

‘’Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly.

We apologise for the inconvenience,'' they wrote in a post on X.

Several netizens were quick to express shock over the ordeal they faced.

One user on X claimed that they got a call from cinema chain that the shows are being cancelled as they have not recived the content yet. ‘’I just got a call from someone who said they are from PVR vega city. He said the show is cancelled for Dhurandhar IMAX because makers did not send thr print on time. This is unreal, why release without sending prints.''

What's the reason behind the last-minute cancellation?