/Ram Gopal Varma shares first review of Dhurandhar 2: 'Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan should catch first day, first show'



Finally, the wait is over. After Dhurandhar, which released in December, broke all the box office records, Aditya Dhar is back with its sequel. While the film will release on Thursday, Ram Gopal Varma has already given viewers a hint of Dhurandhar: The Revenge with his review.

First review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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The filmmaker took to X to share his first review of the Ranveer Singh starrer, and revealed that it is nothing short of a "cinematic phenomenon." Varma was impressed by Aditya Dhar's directorial and called it a game-changer. "After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on it’s expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS," he wrote.

Praises Dhar for the film

Praising the director Varma said, "This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA. The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar 2."

About Dhurandhar

Alongside Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera. Unlike the first part, the sequel will be released in the dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the upcoming film is expected to explore the backstory of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari (Jaskirat Singh Rangi), and how he reached Pakistan's Lyari.