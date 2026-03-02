/Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge 4 hours long? Here’s what we know so far



Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar never lacked in any point except its runtime. After a months-long wait, the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is finally on its way. Now, with the film only a few weeks away from release, it has been learned that the second instalment will be lengthier than the first part.

Directed and written by Dhar, the sequel will revolve around Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, who was formerly known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. In the first part, Jaskirat was in jail, but Indian government officer Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) recruited him for the Dhurandhar mission.



Dhurandhar: The Revenge runtime

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally set to hit the big screen, and as per the teaser release, the second part is going to be high on action and drama. However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the movie will be 235 minutes long, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes, almost four hours.

The source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is expected to be 235 minutes long, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes. However, in some regions, the information that has spread is that the sequel’s length is 3 hours and 40 minutes.''

These reports differ from earlier claims that the sequel would be shorter than the first part. However, as the release date nears and more information about the second part emerges, it has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 is going to be a lengthy one.

''Nevertheless, it is longer than Dhurandhar, which was 214.01 minutes long, that is, 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second. And honestly, that’s exactly what fans want. They still can’t get enough of Dhurandhar. If the first part was addictive, the sequel is designed to keep them glued for even longer,” the source said.

If these reports are true, then Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be one of the lengthiest films in Hindi cinema after J. P. Dutta’s war film LOC Kargil (2003), which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2: When is the trailer releasing?

If reports are to be believed, the trailer of the movie will be released in the first week of March, likely on March 3 or 4. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post, rubbishing the reports that the film’s trailer is set to be released on the occasion of Holi.

The sequel will see the ensemble cast returning, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The story will continue to follow Indian intelligence agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who works undercover in Karachi, infiltrating criminal syndicates and political power circles to dismantle a terror network that poses a threat to India.

The movie is set for a grand release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It will face a box office clash with Yash's Toxic.