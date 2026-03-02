/Dhurandhar 2 trailer likely to drop on THIS date; sequel said to have extended runtime

We have some new details of the most anticipated film of the season, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A sequel to the blockbuster film Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and smashed box office records, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release on March 19. The film’s teaser was unveiled last month and received a mixed response. Now there is more clarity about the film trailer release date and the duration of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 thadebut t’s even longer than the original

Aditya Dhar's directorial film Dhurandhar was 3-hour-34-minute. The sequel, also helmed by Dhar, is reportedly going to be bigger and longer. According to reports, the sequel is expected to run for approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes).

In some regions, however, reports suggest a slightly shorter version at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Either way, it surpasses the first film’s precise runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second).

Trade insiders note that the decision reflects growing audience demand, with viewers still captivated by the world of Dhurandhar. If true, then Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be among the longest Hindi films ever made, second only to LOC Kargil (4 hours, 7 minutes).

A final confirmation on the runtime is expected this week.

When is the Dhurandhar 2 trailer releasing?

Earlier reports had claimed that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 would be unveiled in the first week of March, although no date was confirmed. Latest reports state the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 3, just a day before India celebrates Holi.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Sources suggest the makers have opted for a direct digital release rather than a traditional red-carpet launch, which was earlier speculated.

The first film, which followed an Indian spy navigating Pakistan’s criminal and political web, smashed box office records and became one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of all time.

The big box office clash

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi.