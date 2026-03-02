/Rajpal Yadav reacts to Priyadarshan’s 'poor education' remark amid ₹9 crore cheque bounce case: 'This is completely wrong'

Rajpal Yadav has recently been making headlines due to his long-running cheque-bounce case. Now, after securing interim bail, he has reacted to Priyadarshan’s remark about his “poor education."

The actor was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 after spending 12 days in custody, and since then, he has publicly spoken about his legal battle.

The actor had surrendered regarding a 2012 cheque-bounce case that was linked to a debt that reportedly amounted to nearly ₹9 crore. He was released on interim bail until March 18.

What did Priyadarshan say?

During an interview with MidDay, Priyadarshan shared about his bond with Yadav and revealed that he had asked producers of his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, to increase the actor’s remuneration. "I recommended a higher payment for Rajpal in my next project to support him and included him in every film. We want to protect him, and the producers have agreed," he said. "Rajpal is playing the villain in my film. I was aware of his problems, which is why I kept signing him for every project. I even gave him work in ad films. The poor guy made a big mistake because of his lack of education. Rajpal is a good person."

Rajpal Yadav’s response

Reacting to Priyadarshan's remark during a conversation with SCREEN, Yadav dismissed the suggestion that the legal case was due to a lack of his education. "This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am a well-educated man. I have been working since the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived here for 25–30 years," Yadav replied.

Despite disagreeing with the filmmaker, the actor expressed his emotions for Priyadarshan. "I respect three directors a lot, Mr. Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan, and Priyadarshan. I look up to them. I have done more than 50 films with just the three of them. Poor education doesn’t apply here because there is another intention. I am like Priyanji’s son. Whenever he asks, I would like to give an exam as an actor for a lifetime to him. But Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn’t know the whole story, so any judgments from them don’t hold value."

What's the legal case?

The legal problem dates back to 2010, when Yadav allegedly borrowed ₹5 crore to fund his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, which performed poorly at the box office and left him unable to repay the loan. Over time, the unpaid dues reached up to ₹9 crore, thus the prolonged legal battle.

During Yadav's time in custody, several actors came forward to help him financially, including Sonu Sood and Salman Khan. While the actor expressed his gratitude for the support, he shared that he continues to rely primarily on his work.