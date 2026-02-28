/Rajpal Yadav holds press conference on Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, says he has 'Rs 1200 crore worth of work'

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s financial troubles became the talk of the nation after he surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 in a Rs 5 crore cheque bounce case. After spending 12 days in jail, he was granted interim bail and released on February 16, 2026. On Saturday, the actor held a press conference along with his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, to address several questions regarding the case.

During a press conference, the actor revealed that he has a Rs 1,200 crore worth of work as he talked about the case, the complainant's motive to send him to jail and a lot more.

Rajpal Yadav on having Rs 1200 Crore worth of work

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Interacting with the media at the press conference regarding the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, the actor shared that he currently has work worth Rs 1,200 crore, including big-budget films worth from Rs 200 crore to Rs 2000 crore.

“In the next 7 years, I have work of Rs 1200 crore for branding. I have 4 agreements with me. This does not include films. Some project is Rs 200 crore, some is Rs 2000 cr. Some of it is fees and some of it is shares in the projects. I have 10 films in line,” Rajpal said as he talked about his future collaborations, The Indian Express quoted.

Talking about his professional journey, the actor also shared that he even worked for free for producers when they faced financial troubles.

Yadav's lawyer said,''He is spreading lies and maligning Rajpal's image''

During the press conference, Yadav's lawyer made several claims against businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, who invested Rs 5 crore in Yadav's 2010 directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

They claimed that the complainant did everything out of revenge and only wanted the actor to be in jail.

"They had said in the press conference that they never intended to send Rajpal to jail. That is not true," the actor's lawyer said.

“In 2018, Rajpal had submitted a security amount in court, and he was also ready to attach his property papers, but Madhav Gopal Agarwal refused the same and chose to send him to jail.He is spreading lies and maligning Rajpal's image. His intention was never the money, it was to see Rajpal in jail.”

Rajpal Yadav's work front