/'Box office needs breathing space': Bhooth Bangla' release pushed due to Dhurandhar 2: Report

It seems that Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will be postponed and will no longer release on April 10. This comes amid a slew of reports claiming that the horror-comedy might be delayed to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



The film, which marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, is one that audiences have been eagerly waiting for.



Bhooth Bangla release date to be postponed

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been shattering box office records since the first day of its release. As Ranveer Singh’s film continues to be the audience’s first choice, the makers have now decided to push Bhooth Bangla.

For several weeks now, reports have suggested that the film’s release might be postponed. Now, Variety India has claimed in its report that the makers have finally delayed the film from April 10. The good news is that the delay is not significant, and the release has been shifted by just a week.



After the postponement, Kumar’s film will now release on April 17, 2026.

A source told Variety that the producers recognised the challenges of releasing the film alongside Ranveer Singh’s starrer.

“The producers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ realized the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry. Even ‘Toxic’ had avoided a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial. There should be no ego involved in such decisions. Ektaa's mom Shobha Kapoor fully supports this decision," a source said.

The film is now set to release on April 17, a date that was previously booked by Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi. However, that film has now been postponed.

With this delay, it has also been reported that the trailer release, which was scheduled for March 30, has been postponed as well.

A trade source adds, “The postponement of Bhooth Bangla was driven purely by the need for breathing space at the box office. The trailer launch of the film, initially scheduled for March 30, now stands cancelled for the time being, with new plans of unveiling it in the first week of April.”

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