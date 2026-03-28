/Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos on OTT: Here's when you can watch Vir Das' film

Comedian Vir Das made his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Released on January 16, the satirical comedy, which also features an appearance by superstar Aamir Khan, garnered a mixed response from audiences. Notably, the film was backed by Khan’s production house.

After two months, the movie is set to arrive on OTT, so those who didn’t spend money watching it in theatres can now enjoy Das’s version of a spy from the comfort of their homes.

Happy Patel OTT release

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As March comes to an end, the list of April OTT releases is being announced. One of the first films audiences can choose to watch is this movie, which will be released on Netflix on April 1.

On March 28, the streaming giant made the announcement on its social media handle. Sharing the poster, they wrote in the caption,''India isn’t for beginners. But it is for Happy Patel 😎🔥🥕Watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, out 1 April, on Netflix.''

Co-directed by Das and Kavi Shastri, the Hindi-language spy action-comedy film revolves around Happy Patel, a chef living in London with two ex-MI7 spies. They want him to become a spy for the British government, but Happy keeps failing the MI7 entrance test. However, he is eventually recruited by MI7 and sent to Goa to find a missing British scientist. His adventures in Goa form the rest of the plot.

Apart from Das, the movie also stars Mona Singh, Sumukhi Suresh, Aamir Khan, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawde.

Happy Patel review

WION's Shomini Sen called the spy parody, 'a messy fever dream'