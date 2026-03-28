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Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi during family outing in Mumbai | Watch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 12:27 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 12:27 IST
Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi during family outing in Mumbai | Watch

Sanjay Dutt snaps at paparazzi Photograph: (Instagram)

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Sanjay Dutt, who widely gained praise for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, found himself in the spotlight after an encounter with paparazzi. Read on to know more.

Amid the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt has grabbed attention on social media following a recent encounter with paparazzi. Several videos of him snapping at the photographers have surfaced online, sparking mixed reactions.

As per reports, the incident took place while the actor was on a family outing with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twins, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.

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Sanjay Dutt reacts to filming

The viral videos showcase Dutt dressed casually in a white printed shirt and walking hand-in-hand with his wife as paparazzi surround his family for filming.

While he appeared to be calm in the beginning, the actor soon lost his cool due to the constant clicks of cameras. He asked them to stop, saying, "Bas karna bey” (stop it now), before entering a restaurant for dinner.

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Post-dinner scene

The situation became intense as the photographers were still there when the Dutt family exited the venue. The actor was once again surrounded by them, and frustration could be seen on his face. "Please stop it for two minutes, that’s enough now," he said before walking towards his car.

While some netizens praised him for demanding personal boundaries, others felt this is the nature of celebrity life. "At 2 Am I'll also react exactly like this," wrote one user. While another said, "Sanju baba have to chill a little."

Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar 2

Dutt was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has reportedly crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within its first week. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dutt plays the role of SSP Chaudhary Aslam, and was widely praised by the audience for his performance.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

After Dhurandhar, he is gearing up for Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD - The Devil. A couple of days ago, the actor also revealed the release date of Aakhri Sawal, which also features Sameera Reddy in a key role. It is slated to hit theatres on May 15th.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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