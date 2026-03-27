/Ranveer Singh celebrates Dhurandhar 2 success with Deepika Padukone, father Jagjit in Mumbai | See pic

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the limelight as the latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and has finally entered the Rs 1000 crore club. With his film doing well at the box office and praised by netizens for his performance, the Bollywood actor was seen enjoying a casual outing with his wife Deepika Padukone and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavani.

Ranveer-Deepika's outing along with his father, pic goes viral

A photo was shared by the restaurant on social media which has captured the attention of netizens. Shared by Benne Restaurant on Instagram, Ranveer Singh is all smiles as he poses alongside his wife Deepika Padukone. While the actor's father Jagjit Singh Bhavani stood behind them as the staff gathered around them to click in for a selfie.

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Along with the post, the caption read, "Something and all is happening pt2. #benne #chowpatty." Netizens too cheered for them in the comment section. One user wrote, "Don't even remember the last time I was this sad about missing something!" Another user wrote, "I'm so inspired by your journey! Much loveee to the whole creww!" "Wow, love to see it. Thanks for sharing", wrote the third user.

This outing comes after Deepika Padukone was recently spotted attending a live concert of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by sister-in-law Ritika Bhavani and mother-in-law Anju Bhavani and was seen dressed in a red, golden, and black suit with her hair tied in a bun.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Controversies, review and more

Dhurandhar 2 first got mired in controversy when an FIR was filed earlier against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after a complaint by a Sikh organisation in Mumbai regarding an allegedly offensive scene. The scene shows R. Madhavan's character smoking while reciting sacred Sikh Gurbani to Ranveer's character, causing outrage. While one controversial poster was later identified as fan-made AI, other scenes prompted legal action.

Recently, Ranveer Singh's smoking scene while wearing a pagdi also went viral, which led to hurt sentiments. The director, Aditya Rikhari, later clarified in a note on social media.