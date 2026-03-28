/'Who has the time to watch all this?' Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes Dhurandhar: The Revenge

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge has gained widespread praise for its storytelling and action sequences, the film has also been criticised by many for the violence. Now, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has shared his opinion about the blockbuster spy-thriller, calling it “bakwaas (Nonsense).”

Owaisi reacts to Dhurandhar 2

Appearing at an event hosted by Times Now, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said, "Picture hai vo? Teen ghante bakwaas. (Is that even a film? It’s three hours of nonsense).”

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He further criticised the film for its violence and abusive language. "I don’t have the time to watch a film for three hours. I can only hope that people listen to me speak for one hour," he added. “What is even there in the film other than cuss words, promoting violence, and after three hours, it makes you wonder if you must cuss at Muslims or not. Who has the time to watch all this?”

When told that the film is receiving love across the globe, Owaisi responds, "Hum Hyderabad mai bolte hai ki, pyaare, in cheezon ko dil pe mat lo, murde pe lo. To hum murde pe leke chorr dete hai usko. (We have a saying in Hyderabad. Dear, do not take it to heart, take it to the grave. So, we take it to the grave and let it go)."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead with R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and Gaurav Gera in key roles. According to reports, the second installment of the 2025 film has earned more than ₹1,100 crore worldwide in just a few days of its release.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge explores the backstory of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld. The film has taken inspiration from real-life events such as the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.