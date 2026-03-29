/Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet deletes Instagram amid backlash over remarks on Dhurandhar- All about controversy

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda is grabbing headlines as her sister Reet has been caught in the controversy after she criticised Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With online debate going around and facing backlash, Reet has deleted her Instagram account. But what were the remarks of Reet Padda? Let's delve in to know more.
Did Reet Padda delete her Instagram account
Earlier, Reet Padda had shared her view about the Dhurandhar: The revenge release which raised everyone's eyebrows. Several screenshots of her response to the Instagram user went viral within no time.
Following the backlash, Reet switched her Instagram profile from public to private. But it now seems that the account has been deleted altogether. Not just Instagram, Reet has also deleted her LinkedIn.
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Controversy surrounding Reet Padda's remarks on Dhurandhar: The Revenge
With several celebrities, critics and fans giving their opinion about Dhurandhar 2, Aneet Padda's sister
was amongst them. However, her remarks sparked an online debate leading to her being slammed. Through her social media account, she stated, ‘Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar and the Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files are propaganda films.’
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She wrote, “Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But, maybe your definition of propaganda is...different; who knows?”
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She further added, "The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative maths: "32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred.' But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community… I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account.”