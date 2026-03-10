/Has Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in the Madhubala biopic? Here’s what we know

There has been a lot of speculation about the casting of the lead actress in a biopic based on the iconic Indian actress Madhubala. The film, which is being backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been in the news over its casting. Earlier reports had stated that Kiara Advani would play a legendary star on screen. However, days later, it was reported by various publications that Kiara was not part of the project. Instead, Aneet Padda had been cast in the film. Turns out that news, too, is false.

Who is playing Madhubala in the biopic?

An industry source clarified that the reports linking Aneet Padda to a Madhubala biopic are completely unfounded. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Aneet Padda being cast in a Madhubala biopic. The claims are completely baseless,” the source said.

The rumours had sparked conversation among film enthusiasts, given Madhubala’s timeless legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.

However, the source reiterated that the current reports associating Aneet Padda with the project are purely speculative and that no such development is currently underway.

Kiara Advani and Aneet Padda's next project

Kiara Advani is all set to star in Yash’s highly anticipated action thriller, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 19, but owing to the crisis in the middle- east, the film has now been pushed to June 4, 2026. Kiara will play Nadia, a fearless and layered character whose first appearance hints at deep emotional wounds and hidden grief. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film promises a gripping journey into complex human emotions. It will hit cinemas on June 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, after her breakthrough performance in the 2025 film Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is gearing up to lead the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film, Shakti Shalini.