/Remembering Madhubala: Mughal-E-Azam, Mahal, Kala Pani- Watch these 7 movies of the actress on Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika Raghav
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 IST

Madhubala was an actress who was considered the Venus of Indian Cinema. Captivating the hearts of millions, Madhubala gained name and fame for her ethereal beauty and talent, starring in more than 100 films, including Mughal-e-azam, Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and more.

All about Madhubala
Madhubala was one of India's legendary actresses, also known as the Venus of Indian Cinema. She garnered fame for her immense popularity, ethereal beauty, and esteemed roles in many 1950s Bollywood films. Starting as a child artist at the age of nine, Madhubala consistently played iconic roles, such as Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Kamini in Mahal (1949), and others, portraying her on-screen charm for decades. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here is a combined list of seven timeless movies.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)
Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

This is one of the record-breaking romantic movies of Madhubala. The actress plays Anarkali alongside Dilip Kumar as Salim and Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar. It follows the story of Salim, an emperor's son, who falls in love with a beautiful courtesan, Anarkali. After knowing about their love story, Salim's father decides to break them apart.

Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)
Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5

Madhubala depicts the role of Renu, sharing the screen with Kishore Kumar as Manmohan Sharma (Manu). The movie revolves around Brijmohan (Ashok Kumar), who believes that his love, Kamini, left him for another man and starts disliking women. After putting strict instructions to stay away from women, the younger brother, Manu, falls in love with Renu.

Mr & Mrs '55 (1955)
Mr & Mrs '55 (1955)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Guru Dutt's directorial features Madhubala as Anita Verma. The star-studded movie centres on Seeta Devi (Lalita Pawar), a feminist, who plans a fake marriage for her niece Anita, which would restore her freedom. However, gradually Anita learns the true meaning of marriage after she falls in love with her husband.

Mahal (1949)
Mahal (1949)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic horror film revolves around an aristocrat, Hari Shankar (Ashok Kumar), who moves into an ancient mansion. There, he learns about its tragic past, and things turn into an unexpected situation when he gets visions of a woman named Kamini (Madhubala) claiming to be his lover.

Kala Pani (1958)
Kala Pani (1958)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic thriller stars Madhubala as Asha alongside Dev Anand as Karan Mehra, a young man. He gets to know that his father is involved in a fifteen-year-old murder case and hence decides to bring the true criminals in front of everyone and to justice and release his innocent father from jail.

Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)
Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is an iconic romantic musical film, based on the love story of Aman Hyderabadi (Bharat Bhushan), a poor poet, and Shabnam (Madhubala), the daughter of a police commissioner. However, their relationship faces several oppositions and is put to the test when her disapproving father sends her far away to marry another man.

Howrah Bridge (1958)
Howrah Bridge (1958)

Where to watch: YouTube

Madhubala plays Edna, a cabaret dancer. The classic Bollywood thriller follows Prem Kumar, a Rangoon businessman who travels to Calcutta to find his brother's murderers and recover a stolen family heirloom, a jewelled dragon mask.

