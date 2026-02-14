/Remembering Madhubala: Mughal-E-Azam, Mahal, Kala Pani- Watch these 7 movies of the actress on Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Madhubala was one of India's legendary actresses, also known as the Venus of Indian Cinema. She garnered fame for her immense popularity, ethereal beauty, and esteemed roles in many 1950s Bollywood films. Starting as a child artist at the age of nine, Madhubala consistently played iconic roles, such as Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Kamini in Mahal (1949), and others, portraying her on-screen charm for decades. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, here is a combined list of seven timeless movies.