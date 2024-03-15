Madhubala's biopic announced, Alia Bhatt's Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen to helm

After a lot of buzz, it has finally been confirmed that a biopic on the legendary actress Madhubala is in the works. On Friday (March 15), a big announcement was made.

Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen, who has previously helmed Alia Bhatt's Darlings, will direct the biopic. However, there is no confirmation on which actor will play the role of the veteran actress. However, if reports are to be believed then Alia Bhatt has been one of the actresses who is in the talks to portray the role of the iconic star.

Sony Pictures made the announcement. Sharing the poster, which reads, ''Madhubala, the venus of Indian cinema,'' they wrote, ''#ExcitingNews! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm✨.'' #ExcitingNews! We're thrilled to announce our upcoming film honouring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm✨@DJasmeet, @SinghhPrashant, @MadhuryaVinay, #MadhurBhushan, #ArvindMalviya, @ThoughtsBrewing, @MadhubalaVentur. pic.twitter.com/I6CR5UxCVN — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) March 15, 2024 × The movie based on the life of Madhubala has been in the talks for a while now. The late star, who was known as 'India's Marilyn Monroe', was one of the most celebrated stars of Indian cinema, and was the epitome of beauty and grace.

In her career spanning decades, the late actress has appeared in more than 60 classic movies like Neel Kamal (1947) and Amar (1954), Mahal (1949), Badal (1951) and Tarana (1951). Despite playing so many roles, Madhubala is known for his iconic portrayal of Anarkali in the epic drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960).

The movie is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya [Madhubala Ventures] are co-producers of the film.

In 2022, Madhubala's sister reacted to the news of the actor's biopic, saying that there will be “only one” Madhubala biopic that will be backed by her team.''