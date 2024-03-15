Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised in Mumbai's Hospital, undergoes angioplasty
Story highlights
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly been taken to a hospital in the early hours of Friday (March 15). As per the reports, Bachchan was taken to Kokilaben Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. At the hospital, the actor underwent an angioplasty.
As per the recent reports, the actor is doing well now. Even Big B, who is an ardent social media user, wrote on X, ''T 4950 - in gratitude ever.''
T 4950 - in gratitude ever ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024