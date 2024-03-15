Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's film is a bumpy ride

Sidharth Malhotra plays Arun Katyal, a trained commando of a special task force called Yodha, which was formed by his late father (Ronit Roy in a cameo) has a knack for not following orders. On one such mission, his impulsive decision to act quickly costs the nation the life of a treasured scientist. Arun's beloved Yodha task force gets dismantled and his marriage to his bureaucrat wife Priyamvada (Raashii Khanna) also hits rock bottom. Years later, Arun finds himself again on an aircraft that has been hijacked. But all isn't as clear as it should be. There's a helpful but mysterious air hostess (Disha Patani), a mouth desi uncle, a curious trainee pilot, and a suspicious bearded man- all are suspects in Arun's eyes and before the plane heads towards its ultimate target in Islamabad - where India and Pakistan are holding peace talks- Arun has to clear his name, save the 200 passengers on board and save the leaders of the two nations.



Despite the multiple the writing is so predictable that you know how the story will pan out, which moment in the film will be used as a flashback later, which character will die, and who will go rogue. That's not ideal for a hijack thriller.



When the writing fails to create thrills, the screenplay tosses the passengers and makes the plane go upside down just to create excitement.



Sidharth Malhotra gets to flex his muscles and look angsty and regular intervals. Malhotra's character Arun Katyal is perhaps the only character in the film that has been written decently. Malhotra's Katyal is a breaker of rule but a brave soldier who would go to any length to save his country. It's not a role that requires a lot of acting and Malhotra delivers his part well. Unfortunately, writer Sagar Ambre does not invest much time in defining other characters so they all seem very disconnected from Arun - even though they are all integral to his story. Some of the actors have got nothing to do in the film except look at the screen wide-eyed in horror or shock.



The look of bewilderment is constant in the film. At regular intervals, each actor displays the same shocked expression looking far into the space or the monitor. It's like the director duo had a standard rule for all the actors on board that plane.