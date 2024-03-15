After goof-up, Salman Khan deletes wrong X post, wishes Kiran Rao in new post for Laapata Ladies

After Salman Khan had an oops moment recently, he had to go back to rectify his goof-up. We are talking about his latest X post on Laapata Ladies director Kiran Rao. After watching the film recently in a special screening, Salman Khan had posted words of praise for director Kiran Rao.

Salman wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah (wow) Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)." The post is factually incorrect as Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat which released in 2010. Social media users didn’t miss a beat to remind Salman of his mistake and trolled him mercilessly on the social media platform.

Salman Khan had to then delete the X post and write a new one, this time factually correct. Salman’s new post on X reads: "Just saw Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it and so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath (When will you work with me)." Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 14, 2024 × Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies earning praise from critics and fans alike

Kiran Rao’s latest film Laapata Ladies has been earning a lot of praise with people calling it the best film of 2024 so far. Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's unique bond

Salman Khan alongwith others attended the special screening of Laapata Ladies. At the screening, Salman Khan caught up with Aamir Khan, who rarely makes public appearances these days. In a video, Salman Khan can be seen seated with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan, directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Ayan Mukerji.