Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is streaming on Disney+ with bonus tracks

Wait is finally over. Swifties who have missed their favourite Taylor Swift's blockbuster movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the theatres can watch the movie now.

The movie which is the compilation of Swift's billion-dollar America tour is now available to stream on Disney + Hotstar. As an extra treat for the fans, the movie will be an extended version featuring the songs that were available in the theatre, the close-up of Taylor's performance. ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @DisneyPlus 🫶https://t.co/EJoVNJhCEm pic.twitter.com/8ifDP12byF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 15, 2024 × The movie will have the new version of the song ''Cardigan'' from her album Folklore and four acoustic versions of her songs like ''Death By A Thousand Cuts'', and ''Maroon.''

On Friday(March 15), Taylor shared the news on X, she wrote, ''ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @DisneyPlus 🫶.''

Directed by Sam Wrench, the movie was released in theatres worldwide on October 13, 2023. After which, it was available for rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Upon its release, the movie which is encapsulation of Taylor Swift's mind-blowing Eras tour, has garnered raving reviews from the critics, calling the movie a celebration of Taylor's 17-year shinning career.



The three-hour-long movie shattered the record after its release, earning $260 million at the global box office, and becoming one of the highest-grossing concert movies of all time.

Even before taking her Eras tour to the international level, her Eras tour already become a worldwide sensation. Last year in October 2023, Swift finally earned the tag of billionaire, and most of its credit goes to the mind-boggling earnings from her Eras tour.