GLAAD Media Award full winners list: Oprah Winfrey, RuPaul's Drag Race and more
Story highlights
The 35th GLAAD Media Awards, held in LA, celebrated LGBTQ+ representation in media.
The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, held in Los Angeles, celebrated the achievements of LGBTQ+ representation in media. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the ceremony honoured winners across 16 categories in film, TV, music, theatre, podcasts, video games, comic books, and journalism.
Among the notable winners were Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Reneé Rapp. The event also featured special performances by Chlöe and Kate Hudson, adding to the evening's vibrant atmosphere.
One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the Vanguard Award to Oprah Winfrey, recognised for her impactful contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance. The award was introduced by Winfrey's longtime friends Chilli Pepper and Paolo Presta.
Another significant moment was the presentation of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Niecy Nash-Betts, an actress known for her advocacy and representation of LGBTQ+ characters. The award was presented by Sharon Stone.
GLAAD previously announced Special Recognition awards for The Dads (Netflix), Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres), The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV), Enamorándonos (UniMás), El sabor de la navidad (ViX), and Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX).
GLAAD also previously announced that +Life Media received the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media.
Check out all the winners below!
Outstanding Drama Series
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
Monica (IFC Films)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Outstanding Music Artist
Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
David Archuleta (Archie Music)
Outstanding Children’s Programming
“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated
Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Out
Outstanding Video Game
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Outstanding Comic Book
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)
Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology
Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)
Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language
Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)
Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language
“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
The GLAAD Media Awards continue to be a platform for celebrating diverse storytelling and honouring those who have made a significant impact on LGBTQ+ representation in media. The second part of the ceremony is scheduled for May 11 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City, where additional awards will be presented, including Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV, Outstanding Reality Series, and Outstanding Broadway Production.