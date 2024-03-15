GLAAD Media Award full winners list: Oprah Winfrey, RuPaul's Drag Race and more

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, held in Los Angeles, celebrated the achievements of LGBTQ+ representation in media. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the ceremony honoured winners across 16 categories in film, TV, music, theatre, podcasts, video games, comic books, and journalism.

Among the notable winners were Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Reneé Rapp. The event also featured special performances by Chlöe and Kate Hudson, adding to the evening's vibrant atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the Vanguard Award to Oprah Winfrey, recognised for her impactful contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance. The award was introduced by Winfrey's longtime friends Chilli Pepper and Paolo Presta.

Another significant moment was the presentation of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Niecy Nash-Betts, an actress known for her advocacy and representation of LGBTQ+ characters. The award was presented by Sharon Stone.

GLAAD previously announced Special Recognition awards for The Dads (Netflix), Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres), The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV), Enamorándonos (UniMás), El sabor de la navidad (ViX), and Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX).

GLAAD also previously announced that +Life Media received the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media.

Check out all the winners below!

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Monica (IFC Films)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Out

Outstanding Video Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Comic Book

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language

Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language

“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)