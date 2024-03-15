Kelly Clarkson once again sues ex-husband Brandon Blackstock over unpaid dues

Kelly Clarkson has filed a new lawsuit against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and his father's management company, Starstruck Entertainment, in a Los Angeles court on Monday. This comes months after Clarkson won her first case against Blackstock.

The new lawsuit is expected to dig deeper than the previous one, with Clarkson accusing Blackstock and Starstruck Entertainment of violating California labour laws. She seeks a ruling that they have been operating as an "unlicensed talent agency," arranging business deals on her behalf since 2007, in violation of the Talent Agencies Act.

The court filing obtained by Page Six states, "Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck … all agreements between the parties should be declared void and unenforceable … and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith."

Clarkson claims that she should receive a full refund for all the money she paid Starstruck Entertainment since 2007, including commissions, fees, profit, advances, production fees, and any other money.

Blackstock was found in violation of California labour laws in November 2023 and was not allowed to take part in deals for The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL), Wayfair, or Billboard Music Awards (BMA). He has appealed the decision.

In response to the lawsuit, Bryan Freedman, Blackstock's attorney, provided a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “It is morally, ethically, and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

In 2020, Clarkson was sued by Starstruck Management Group. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, the management company asserted that the singer owes her long-time managers $1.4 million in commission.