Inside Alia Bhatt's intimate birthday bash with husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in style on Friday. The Kapoor family were seen celebrating the special day with an intimate dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The star-studded affair was attended by her close friends and family members, including her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The evening was filled with warmth and affection! In a now-viral clip, Ranbir can be seen bidding farewell to his guests after the celebration. Another viral video from the dinner party shows Ranbir showering affection upon his sister-in-law, Shaheen Bhatt, and director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Dhawan. As Shaheen prepared to leave in her car, Ranbir gave her a warm hug and gently kissed her forehead.

The guests were dressed elegantly, with Alia shimmering in gold while others sported shades of black and white. Alia and Ranbir's baby girl Raha Kapoor didn't join the celebration.

Also read: Crowd goes berserk as Justin Timberlake makes NSYNC reunion happen

Earlier in the day, paparazzi captured Alia stepping out in the same stylish ensemble. In a video, she is seen waving at photographers with a bright smile on her face.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. Announcing the wrap a few days ago, Alia shared candid photos from the sets of the film, expressing her excitement for the release on September 27, 2024.