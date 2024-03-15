Crowd goes berserk as Justin Timberlake makes NSYNC reunion happen
Story highlights
That much-awaited NSYNC reunion finally happened last night in Los Angeles.
Justin Timberlake just made all the 90s kids happy as he made the NSYNC reunion happen and in what way!
Justin Timberlake had a free, one-night show in Los Angeles where he surprised fans by bringing out his NSYNC bandmates for a special performance. This marked the first time the full group performed together live since the 2013 VMAs.
Crowd went crazy with excitement
The crowd couldn’t keep their excitement as the full band came out on the stage. The crowd cheered and screamed as NSYNC members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined Justin Timberlake. A video from the special performance is now going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.
While the fans obviously had a good time, there were also some famous personalities who expressed their excitement at the reunion. We are talking about Chrissy Teigen who shared a clip of the group singing their hit "Girlfriend" alongside the words, "oh my f****ng God @justintimberlake" on her Instagram Story. Chrissy attended the performance with her husband John Legend.
Also read: After goof-up, Salman Khan deletes wrong X post, wishes Kiran Rao in new post for Laapata Ladies
After the show ended, Justin Timberlake shared a picture of the stage and wrote, “That was fun. Let’s do it again soon”. The picture featured five empty stools.
Justin Timberlake to release new album soon
Meanwhile, Justin is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated new album, Everything I Thought It Was. The album will also feature a special song in collaboration with NSYNC. The tracklist for the album was teased earlier this month. A song called “Paradise” features his NSYNC bandmates.
"Paradise" marks the band’s latest collaboration with Justin Timberlake since the group reunited for their first song together in over two decades, "Better Place," for the Trolls: Band Together soundtrack.