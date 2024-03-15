Crowd goes berserk as Justin Timberlake makes NSYNC reunion happen

Justin Timberlake just made all the 90s kids happy as he made the NSYNC reunion happen and in what way!

Justin Timberlake had a free, one-night show in Los Angeles where he surprised fans by bringing out his NSYNC bandmates for a special performance. This marked the first time the full group performed together live since the 2013 VMAs.

Crowd went crazy with excitement

The crowd couldn’t keep their excitement as the full band came out on the stage. The crowd cheered and screamed as NSYNC members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined Justin Timberlake. A video from the special performance is now going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms.

While the fans obviously had a good time, there were also some famous personalities who expressed their excitement at the reunion. We are talking about Chrissy Teigen who shared a clip of the group singing their hit "Girlfriend" alongside the words, "oh my f****ng God @justintimberlake" on her Instagram Story. Chrissy attended the performance with her husband John Legend.