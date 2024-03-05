Justin Timberlake single with NSYNC is coming! Singer teases tracklist for new album

It’s true! Justin Timberlake has managed to get his former band NSYNC to collaborate with him for his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. This is not the only collaboration to look forward to though as Justin has collaborated with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe too.

Justin did make things easier for his fans when he first teased their involvement with his new album on TikTok before he made it official by sharing the tracklist for his upcoming album. The song with NSYNC is called “Paradise”.

It was just last week when Justin responded to an eagle-eyed fan who had caught the band name on the tracklist while Timberlake was previewing the set’s deluxe vinyl edition.NSYNC is featured on a single called “Paradise,” which is the band’s second single of the decade following “Better Place”. This song featured on the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack.

NSYNC reunion happened last year

NSYNC got back together only last year when they announced their impending reunion while on stage at the MTV VMAs. The group consisting of Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Timberlake got on the stage to present the award for best pop to Taylor Swift for “Anti-Hero.” Since then, there have been rumours that Justin Timberlake might work with his former band for the sake of nostalgia and the 90s.

Justin's next album is set for March 15

Justin’s next album, Everything I Thought It Was is set for release on March 15. The album opens with a track called “Memphis,” in homage to the singer’s hometown, and another called “F**kin’ Up the Disco.” The album has a total of 18 tracks.