Jamie Foxx to get on stage, to reveal what really happened to him last year

Jamie Foxx is all set to step up on the stage.

Speaking about what to expect when he addresses all rumours around his health, Jamie said, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.”

Jamie recently appeared at the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards luncheon where he gave a sneak peek into what can be expected from his material. Jamie attended the event to accept AAFCA’s Producers Award alongside his Foxxhole Productions partner Datari Turner.

The year 2023 was big for his company thanks to the back-to-back successes of Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone and Amazon’s The Burial. But while his company had a continuous string of successes, Jamie dealt with a life-threatening ailment. He suffered a medical emergency which was os severe nature.

What had happened to Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx had to be hospitalised nearly a year ago for a mysterious illness. It led to speculations about his health and mystery ailment that people close to him were not ready to talk about.

What we know about Jamie Foxx’s standup

Jamie revealed that it will be called, What Had Happened Was.

He said that it will put all rumours to rest – like one time when he came out of his car to save a woman’s purse and netizens said, “That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone," he recalled.

Jamie made his first appearance post-hospitalisation in December 2023

Last December, Foxx made his first public appearance at the Critics Choice Association’s special celebration of Black, Latino and AAPI achievements, where he surprised guests by taking the stage to accept the Vanguard Award.