Finally! House of Dragon season 2 gets premiere date

House of Dragon season 2 now has a premiere date. The much-awaited second season of Game of Thrones prequel show made quite a statement when it was released as it teased the fans of the books and the series of a new world, of dragons and their rulers.

House of Dragon season 2 will drop this June on HBO. It was during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, where Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the premiere month for the Game of Thrones spinoff prequel series.

The executive, however, made no mention of any date in the announcement.

Earlier, HBO chief Casey Bloys had said that House of Dragon season 2 is likely to have an “early summer” premiere date. Adding to this, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in February said that we should look at “next quarter” for the release.

House of Dragon is based on George RR Martin's books

House of Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood which follows the story of The House of Targaryen. The story is based on a fictional region called Westeros and takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and about 100 years after the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms.

Cast of House of Dragon season 2

Those returning to House of Dragon after their successful stint in season 1 are Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham. Previously announced newcomers are Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

House of Dragon season 1 had 10 episodes and aired from August 21 to October 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere.