All seasons of Sex and the City to stream on Netflix from this date

Sex and the City will now stream on Netflix. After being available only on Max for the longest time, all six seasons of Sex and the City will now stream on Netflix starting April 1.

This is a result of a content agreement that HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery made with Netflix last July. This included licensing deal for several series, including Sex and the City. This also includes others like Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Ballers, Insecure and True Blood.

What this means for the Sex and the City fans

The Sex and the City portfolio consists of 94 episodes of the original hit show. The show starred Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as four friends who live in New York City and juggle their personal and professional lives while all the time supporting each other as BFFs.

On how HBO and Netflix made a plan to share the content over two streamers, HBO chief Casey Bloys said that there is a “balance” at play here.

He said, “We have to be protective of the shows that we have and are successful. But, you know, I’ve worked in television long enough that syndication used to be, that was the pot of gold. That was the brass ring that meant that your show was gonna go on and have a life after its initial run and live for decades. So the idea of selling a show outside of your ecosystem wasn’t an unusual idea, obviously at HBO we did it a lot with Band of Brothers, which was on, I think, History network, and Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City. We basically sold everything, so it’s not a new concept.”

Bloys continued, “Obviously, streaming and companies kind of reorienting themselves has impacted that. But I think the way that we’re doing it somewhat cautiously, doing it co-exclusively, we’re never giving anybody an exclusive right to a show,” he added.