Creativity runs in the family! Taylor Swift and poet Emily Dickinson are related

We finally have an answer to all those amazing lyrics that Taylor Swift pops out song after song, with the latest being even better than what we’ve heard before. Taylor has it thanks to her intelligent genes.

According to genealogy company, Ancestry.com, Taylor Swift and iconic poet Emily Dickinson are related. On Monday, March 4, they revealed that “Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant (Swift’s ninth great-grandfather and Dickinson’s sixth great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)”.

Taylor Swift’s ancestors apparently “remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in north-western Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line”.

According to this, Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are sixth cousins.

Who is Emily Dickinson?

Born in 1830, Emily Dickinson hailed from Amherst, Massachusetts. Today, she is regarded as one of the most important figures in American poetry. She gained fame posthumously as she lived as a recluse in the family house and only published anonymously while she was alive.

Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson

Taylor Swift must have known because she has on several occasions, mentioned her name during her speeches. In one notable incident, in 2022, Taylor referenced her while accepting the Songwriter Artist of the Decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Taylor then said, “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the quill genre.”

Fans had also deduced the lineage previously when Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore, released on December 10, 2020. It was Emily Dickinson’s birthday, among other lyrical connections to the poet’s prose.

The mystical symbolism and connection continue with Taylor Swift’s next album on its way. It’s interestingly called, The Tortured Poets Department and is due in April.

Taylor Swift is currently on the Asia leg of her successful Eras tour.