Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of jury indictment in the fatal Rust shooting case

Alec Baldwin's attorneys have urged a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a grand jury indictment against the actor in the Rust shooting case. The indictment charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021 on the sets of the movie Rust which features Baldwin in the lead and has been produced by him.



Now, through his lawyers, Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge. In a new court filing, his attorneys accused prosecutors of “unfairly stacking the deck" against Baldwin in grand jury proceedings that diverted attention away from exculpatory evidence and witnesses.



It prevented the jury from the obligatory hearing of director Joel Souza's testimony in court, Souza was wounded in the shooting while standing near Hutchins, as well as assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls and props master Sarah Zachry.



Alec Baldwin accuses prosecutor of ‘basic legal error’



“The grand jury did not receive the favorable or exculpatory testimony and documents that the state had an obligation to present,” said the court motion signed by defense attorney Luke Nikas. “Nor was the grand jury told it had a right to review and the obligation to request this information.”



Baldwin's team also states that the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the revolver involved in the fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting and is being held without bond pending an April sentencing hearing.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.