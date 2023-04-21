Alec Baldwin freed of criminal charges in Rust film set shooting case

Alec Baldwin, actor accused of accidentally shooting dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust (2021), is now free of criminal charges. The information was shared with media by Baldwin's lawyers on April 20.

According to multiple accounts from the film set where the accident took place, Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger.

More details to follow soon...

