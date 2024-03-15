Squid Game actor O Yeong-su found guilty of sexual harassment; gets 8-month prison sentence

South Korean actor O Yeong-Su, known for his role in the hit series Squid Game, has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence for sexual misconduct. The 79-year-old actor was charged in 2022 with sexually assaulting a woman on two occasions.

The assaults occurred in 2017 when O was staying in a rural area for a theatre performance, as reported by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court. The court found that O hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek against her will.

O has announced his intention to appeal the verdict and has seven days to do so. He has also been ordered to attend classes on sexual violence.

Judge Jeong Yeon-ju stated that the victim's accounts were consistent and appeared genuine. O had denied the allegations, claiming they were false. The incidents were said to have taken place on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence.

O rose to international fame for his role as Oh Il-nam in Squid Game, a series that gained immense popularity on Netflix, attracting over 100 million viewers worldwide within weeks of its release in 2021. He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award the following year.

However, the controversy surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations led to O being dropped from an upcoming film in South Korea.