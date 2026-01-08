/Bollywood’s next-gen stars! Abhay Verma, Aneet Padda and Lakshya make it to Forbes India 30 Under 30

Bollywood’s next generation isn’t waiting for permission, and Forbes India 30 Under 30 – 2026 proves it. Among the country’s most exciting young achievers, three rising film stars, Abhay Verma, Aneet Padda, and Lakshya have earned their spot on the coveted list, marking a defining moment for a new-era Bollywood.

Aneet Padda, the undeniable breakout star of 2025, won hearts and headlines with Saiyaara. In a year dominated by spectacle-driven cinema, her performance stood out for its emotional depth and screen presence. With industry buzz firmly in her favour, Aneet is now touted to headline Shakti Shalini, a project backed by Maddock Films, known for championing strong, content-forward narratives.



Abhay Verma, who has consistently impressed with grounded, emotionally honest performances, is now poised for a major leap. He will next be seen in King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, marking a significant milestone in his journey. Adding to the momentum, Abhay also features in Netflix’s upcoming project Safed Sagar and Laikey Laikaa with Rasha Thadani and Shujaat Saudagar's JC with Shanaya Kapoor, further cementing his presence across platforms and storytelling formats.

Joining Aneet is Lakshya, whose rise reflects the evolution of the modern Bollywood hero, intense, athletic, and unafraid to experiment. His standout performance in Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood' was certainly unmissable. Also expected to be seen in Shakti Shalini, Lakshya continues to build a filmography that balances mass appeal with contemporary storytelling.