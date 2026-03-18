/Aneet Padda or Sai Pallavi: Who is locked for Madhubala biopic? Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence

Madhubala is a legendary actress, and for some time now, news of her biopic being made has been doing the rounds. According to reports, Kiara Advani, Sai Pallavi, and Aneet Padda are among the actresses whose names have been circulating. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now debunked all the rumours, clarifying that they haven’t even started working on the film yet.

Amid reports about the movie, it was also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing the film, with Jasmeet K Reen, known for Darlings, being shortlisted to direct the project.

Mukesh Chhabra gives an update on the casting

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On March 18, Chhabra finally broke his silence on the film, stating that all the reports circulating about it are false.



As the news of the movie continues to make headlines, Mukesh reacted by saying that the team has not even started the project yet.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Mukesh said in a now deleted post,“Oh wow, so Madhubala casting is already locked? Amazing. Meanwhile, I keep reading a new “final” name every day…''

Screengrab of Chhabra's post Photograph: (X)

Jokingly adding that he must be working on the wrong biopic, he added, ''so I guess I must be casting for the wrong Madhubala biopic—because we haven’t even started yet #MadhubalaBiopic.”

All about the Madhubala movie

The biopic of Madhubala has been in talks for a while. In 2024, it was reported that Jasmeet would be directing the project after Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts announced the film.

Announcing the project, they wrote in a post on Instagram, ''“🎬 Exciting News! 🌟 We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming film honoring the legendary Madhubala, the epitome of grace and talent. Get ready to delve into the timeless charm and captivating story of one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Stay tuned for updates! #MadhubalaFilm #BollywoodLegend #ComingSoon 🎥✨,” the caption read.

The post also revealed that the movie is co-produced by Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, and Arvind Kumar Malviya under the banner Madhubala Ventures.