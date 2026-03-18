/After Kanye West and Flipperachi now Shakira postpones India concert, new dates yet to be announced

After Kanye West and Flipperachi, Colombian singer Shakira’s concert in India has got postponed due to the rising geopolitical tensions in the world and regional security concerns. The delay impacts the highly anticipated Feeding India Concerts in Mumbai and New Delhi, which were set to mark the star's first performance in the country in nearly two decades.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is originally scheduled for April 2026. The concert has been postponed and a new date for the concert has not been announced yet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shakira’s India concert postponed

The Colombian singer was set to perform three highly anticipated shows as part of the Feeding India Concert series. Shakira was scheduled to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and 11, followed by a performance at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on April 15.

Organisers confirmed that the decision was made following a series of regional conflicts, escalated tensions in the Middle East, including recent military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the US.

These events have led to airspace closures and increased travel risks across the Gulf, which directly impact the tour’s transit routes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, tour promoters cited the safety of the artist, crew, and fans as the primary reason for the delay. While the singer expressed her deep regret, the "current global climate" made it impossible to proceed with the planned dates safely.

Ticket and Rescheduling Information

Ticketing platform District by Zomato has assured fans that all purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. The new dates will be announced soon. For those unable to attend the new dates will be provided with full refunds.

Before the postponement, the tour had seen "unprecedented demand," with tickets for the premium lounge sections reportedly reaching INR 32,000. There were rumours of a potential guest appearance by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in one of Mumbai's concerts. The news had further fuelled the excitement of fans.

Middle East conflicts lead to the postponement of concerts