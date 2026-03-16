Kanye West’s India concert, pushed by two months, will take place on THIS date

Indian fans who were eager to watch Kanye West perform live in the country will now have to wait longer. Kanye’s much-anticipated debut concert in India has been officially postponed by nearly two months from the scheduled date.

Kanye’s show was scheduled for March 29, but officials have now stated that the show will take place on May 23.

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The organisers released a statement saying, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026.”

The update was shared on the official ticketing website, which confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date. There are no updates for refunds as of yet.

There has been massive anticipation around Kanye’s first-ever performance in India.

With the rapper’s global popularity and the buzz around the concert’s high-ticket prices, the event had already begun trending online, drawing attention from fans across the country.

Kanye West’s concert in India

Multiple Grammy-winning artist Kanye West had lined up his maiden concert in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The performance is expected to draw thousands of fans from across India to the national capital, with the venue reportedly nearing capacity as excitement builds around the event. While many fans initially hoped the rapper might announce additional shows in other cities, the Delhi concert remains the only confirmed performance as of now.

Why has Kanye West’s concert been postponed?

While there is no clarity from the organisers on why the concert has been delayed, speculations have been rife that it could be due to wider geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, a planned India performance by Flipperachi was cancelled amid the ongoing conflict in the region. The Bahraini rapper’s track Fa9la, which featured in the film Dhurandhar, had gone viral and even topped multiple Billboard Arabia charts in the same week. Despite the song’s success, his India show was postponed.

Soon ater Flipperachi’s concert got cancelled, fans started speculating if Kanye’s concert would meet the same fate.

Online chatter suggested that the postponement could also be linked to the release of Kanye’s long-delayed album Bully, which is scheduled to drop on March 27 — just days before the original concert date in India. While the reasons are unknown, it is now confirmed that Kanye’s date with India has now been rescheduled for May 23.