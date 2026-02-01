/Kanye West surprises fans as daughter North joins him for performance in Mexico | Watch

American rapper Kanye West is making headlines not for any controversy but for a sweet moment. The musician, who now goes by the name of Ye, gave a surprise treat to his fans when he and his daughter North West performed together in Mexico City recently. Several videos and pictures from the event are now going viral on the internet.

Kanye West and North's surprise performance in Mexico

The father-daughter duo, Kanye West and North, thrilled their fans when they reportedly performed together in Mexico City on January 30, 2026. In the video, it can be seen North was dressed up in a baggy black outfit with her signature long blue hair. While Kanye was seen in a white outfit with dark boots.

According to reports, the music page Records stated that there was a crowd of around 40,000 fans. Many took to social media and praised her for exuding swag and confidence on the stage.