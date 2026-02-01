/Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's crime action thriller mints THIS much on Saturday

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, has witnessed strong growth on the Indian box office on its second day after a decent opening on Friday. Despite strong competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2, the crime action thriller has shown momentum while entering its first weekend.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 2

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, and according to Sacnilk, it collected around Rs 6 crore on Saturday. On Day 1, the film reportedly earned approximately Rs 4 crore net across India, making the total net collection after two days approximately Rs 10 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rani Mukerji starrer has shown growth despite Border 2 dominating cinemas since its release and has crossed the Rs 250 crore net mark within nine days.

Rani Mukerji wins hearts as a cop

Featuring Rani Mukerji as the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the third installment of the popular franchise also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. The latest film has already set a record by surpassing the Day 1 collections of Mardaani (Rs 3.40 crore net) and Mardaani 2 (Rs 3.80 crore net).

Coming to overall earnings, Mardaani 3 has reportedly garnered an estimated Rs 11.85 crore in domestic gross so far. With Rs 2.5 crore from overseas markets. For now, the film’s worldwide collection has reportedly reached approximately Rs 14.25 crore within two days of release.

WION review

WION review of Rani Mukerji starrer reads, “Mardaani 3 delivers well. If you have liked the previous two films of the franchise, Mardaani 3 will also provide the same thrills. The writers waste no time and jump right in on the case, keeping the pace steady and thrilling throughout. Its predictability is an advantage as well as a disadvantage. While Mardaani 3 doesn’t offer anything new, it sticks to the basics and plays it safe, thereby delivering an engaging thriller.”

About Mardaani 3