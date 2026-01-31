/Valentine's Day special: Cult classics Devdas, Tere Naam to re-release in cinemas

Every year Valentine's week gives a major treat to the movie buffs by re-releasing popular movies, and this time not one but three movies will be released on the special occasion. The movies include Salman Khan's Tere Naam, Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and more. Let's delve in to know when the audience will get the chance to relive the moments of Hindi cinema's most-talked-about love stories.

Bollywood movies to re-release on occasion of Valentine's Week

Major cinema chains PVR and INOX officially announced the re-release of Tere Naam, Yuva and Devdas on their social media handles. Tere Naam will have a limited theatrical run on February 27, 2026. While Devdas and Yuva will be re-released on February 6 and 20, respectively.

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement, as they will be able to see their favourite stars on big screens. One user wrote, "Finally!" Another user wrote, "Excited for Tere Naam." "Thank you @pvrcinemas_official and @pvrpictures for screening these masterpiece again", wrote the third user.

All about Yuva, Devdas, Tere Naam

Yuva is the political action drama film written, produced, and directed by Mani Ratnam. It stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol. It was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Aayutha Ezhuthu but with a completely different cast, excluding Deol. The film's rights are owned by Red Chillies Entertainment. It was released in 2004.

Devdas, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in cinemas in 2002. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the romantic period drama also features Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, with Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. It is based on the Bengali-language 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.