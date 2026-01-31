/Ananya Panday-Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil release date out; details inside

The much-awaited romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has finally locked its release date. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is reportedly a musical love story that will hit theatres in May this year.

Chand Mera Dil release date

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will release on May 8, 2026. "ANANYA PANDAY – LAKSHYA: DHARMA’S ‘CHAND MERA DIL’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED… Dharma Productions’ upcoming intense musical love story Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to hit cinemas on 8 May 2026," he wrote, sharing the update.

About Chand Mera Dil

Karan Johar's Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, and it marks the first on-screen pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film was announced in late 2024 and was initially expected to be released in 2025; however, the makers postponed it to 2026.

Currently, it is slated to release on May 8 after reports suggested that the film was planned to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Karan Johar shared posters

In November 2024, the makers shared a series of posters introducing the film's romantic story. The stills showcased Ananya Panday and Lakshya in intimate, dreamy settings, hinting at a passionate love story.

Revealing the posters, Karan Johar wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni.."

As per reports, Karan Johar is personally overseeing the album of this musical romance. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi, and is co-produced by Adar Poonawalla along with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.

Lakshya and Ananya Panday's work front