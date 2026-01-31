/Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekar's web-series showcases a gritty tale that dares to go dark

After playing the role of Sophia Kanmani Shekar in the show The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar is back with a bang in the dark thriller web series titled Daldal. Donning the police uniform, the Bollywood actress portrays the role of DCP Rita Ferreira, the newly appointed DCP of the Mumbai Crime Branch. With the cat and mouse game, will Rita be able to catch the killer on time and end the game?

Plot of Daldal

The show begins with Rita, the newly appointed DCP, with a tragic past, who had solved a case of child trafficking. Although the promotion makes her the topic of discussion among the male colleagues, she grabs the opportunity of solving the case in which a serial killer is loose. Her main mission is to find the serial killer who slits his victims' wrists after finding a similar pattern in several death cases.

The seven-episode web series showcases how orphanages and shelter homes, which are meant to be protected, become the main target for exploitation, disrupting the system and young minds as well. While on the other hand, Anita, the journalist, with a past similar to Rita's, also causes her to go on a downward spiral after certain circumstances. While Anita's friend Sajid takes out the people who have done wrong to them.

Slowly, with each episode, the mystery unravels, but we see two different sides of the same coin, i.e., Anita and Rita. How the duo navigate their life is also an important aspect of the story.

Is Dalal worth watching?

It has been quite long watching Bhumi Pednekar in a very serious role. In the show, she has showcased her emotions with her expressions, barely speaking, and letting the audience guess her emotional state. The creator and director of the show have tried to make it haunting with a tense background score and an unsettling and tense atmosphere, which is everything a thriller drama needs.

But, in some scenes of the show, the character's psychological introspection and crime-solving details become predictable. While the characters of Anita and Sajid have equally played it very well in the show. Both the characters have been peeled layer by layer that descends into the utter chaos, but the delivery could have been stronger.

Final verdict

Daldal could have been more than the cat-and-mouse game of finding the killer. The web series should have explored more about the psychology of major characters and how it could have been solved rather than killing and violence.

With seven episodes and a short runtime, the show is engaging. Daldal has definitely touched on the areas of gender violence, specifically against minors, the crimes committed against the oppressed and vulnerable in society and social stigmas, which happen in real life. It has also showcased how PTSD and traumatic childhood memories make one feel hesitant to do anything in their daily life.

All about Daldal

Daldal tells the story of an individual named Rita Ferreira, who leads a case in which she raids the city brothel and rescues the minor girls. Following this, the media declares her as a hero. Later, in a race against time, she has been assigned to find a cold-blooded killer, but whether she is able to solve it or not forms the main crux of the story.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori, the show also features Sandeep Kulkarni, Prateek Pachauri, Ananth Mahadevan, Chinmay Mandlekar, Saurabh Goyal, Vanita Kharat, Keya Ingle and Sandesh Kulkarni, among others.