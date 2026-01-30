/Ranveer Singh ‘ate’ Akshaye Khanna? Dhurandhar’s OTT debut leaves internet divided

Dhurandhar, 2025’s biggest hit, is finally on OTT. On January 30, Netflix announced that the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office globally and tells the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates one of the deadliest gangs in Lyari, Karachi, Pakistan. The film was loved by the audience, and many lauded Akshaye Khanna’s performance as dread don Rehman Dakait, the most. Many felt that Khanna’s character was one of the strongest characters in the film and the actor had even overshadowed the lead Ranveer Singh in the film.

Now that the film has released on OTT, several users feel differently.

Did Akshaye Khanna overshadow Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar?

Several users on social media heaped praises on Ranveer Singh’s performance in the film and speculated why Akshaye was lauded more.

A user on X wrote, "Finally watched Dhurandhar. It’s a well-written and well-made movie, though there is too much unnecessary gore. Everyone has acted well, but Ranveer is spectacular! Akshay Khanna has a great screen presence, but I don’t think he has overshadowed Ranveer."

"Akshay is not even one per cent of all the hype that was made," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and I have a different review for the movie, but the thing that pissed me off most is 'Akshaye Khanna overshadowed Ranveer' PR gimmick because he didn't, not even one per cent. Smoking in slow mo with a fancy wig isn't called acting and overshadowing. He was even terrible in his son's death sequence. Ranveer ate him whenever they appeared together, and if you think he did, then you have 0 knowledge about how films are made and what's 'acting', but jobless people of social media always try to s*** jobless flop actors to degrade leading stars..! Anybody who deserves credit for Dhurandhar's success after ‘propaganda’ is only Ranveer Singh."

An X user said, "I didn't like his acting at all, nor did I find him menacing. Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, was devil personified."

"Akshaye did overacting in every scene, I feel. Ranveer was brilliant," read another comment.

Akshaye's fans disagree

Not all comments were against Akshaye’s performance. Some defended the actor. One user said, "Agree that Akshaye didn’t overshadow Ranveer, but he was phenomenal," read a comment.

A fan said, "I knew this would happen after the OTT release. He is the best part of the movie. People went to the theatre for 3-4 times only to watch him .. Now keep crying till your soul is satisfied," said another person.

"I loved Akshay Khanna's performance. Even Ranveer was good, but Khanna was better," wrote an X user.

About Dhurandhar