/Dialogues muted, 9-minute runtime trimmed: Netizens slam Netflix’s Dhurandhar edit

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has arrived on OTT, but it's disappointed fans. Why? Over the edits made for the OTT release. Aditya Dhar's directorial had fans crazy with its songs, performances, especially Akshaye Khanna, and mind-blowing action. Those who missed the movie in theatres were excited to watch it, and those who had already seen it were ready to binge again. But instead of enjoying, they were left disappointed over the cuts and trims made for OTT.

Released on 5 Dec 2025, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar on OTT: Fans disappointed over trims

Soon after the movie was released on Netflix on 30 Jan, fans binge-watched it. But they realised the OTT version had a few edits

The theatrical version of the movie is 3 hours and 34 minutes, one of the longest movies in 17 years after Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. On Netflix, the movie has a run time of 3 hours and 25 minutes, including the post-credit scene. This means that the makers have cut down nearly nine minutes.

The movie's also censored cuss words and abusive language, and muted several dialogues.

Netizens express anger over the edits

Soon after the moviebuffs watched the movie on Netflix, they were furious over edits, questioning what the point of an A certificate was when the extra edits were done.

One user wrote,''“The makers have really betrayed us. If you’re just going to mute everything anyway, then why the hell do you even give an A certificate? Just to get your mother married off or what? 🇮🇳 censorship is a complete joke, nothing else.🖕 you, makers '

Another viewer wrote,''. @netflix. why have you censored the cuss words in #Dhurandhar? What’s the goddamn point if we can’t enjoy any movie properly? Do you censor cuss words in any english movie? No, right? Then why this discrimination? DISAPPOINTED. ‘’

Third user wrote,''The makers screwed up the runtime as well. What the fuck is this? They totally destroyed the mood, man. I hope at least we can get uncensored version. 🥹🤞 #Dhurandhar.''

Another user wrote,''Man what's the point of releasing #DhurandharOnNetflix when the cuss words are muted 🤷‍♂️ A certificate me bhi censorship 😐 Probably they don't want any backlash before Dhurandhar 2 But still I had hopes to witness the uncensored version.''

What is Dhurandhar about?



Inspired by true events, the movie starts with R Madhavan, who plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal and plans a mission called Dhurandhar. Under this mission, they send the undercover agents to Pakistan to infiltrate the terror camps. Ranveer plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover agent, who has been sent under the name of Hamza to the town of Lyari.