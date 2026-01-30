/New Friday OTT Releases (January 30, 2026): Daldal, Dhurandhar - 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

As the last week of January wraps up, from Bhumi Pednekar's gripping thriller, Daldal, to the new season of the beloved romantic series Bridgerton season 4, here are a few shows you can curl up on your sofa and watch to your heart's content.
With the new Friday OTT releases lineup, the first month of 2026 has come to an end. However, there are still some jaw-dropping titles left to secure their spot on the OTT platforms, such as Daldal, Bridgerton Season 4, Sarvam Maya and many more. Take a look and sort your upcoming weekend binge list.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The gritty crime thriller features Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, a newly appointed police officer in the Mumbai Crime Branch. She is tasked with hunting a cold-blooded serial killer, which leads Rita to confront systematic corruption and her own past struggles.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Tom Verica, the third season concludes with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton happily married with a baby boy. Penelope confesses she is Lady Whistledown at a ball while taking responsibility for her past gossip. The fourth season shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is an Indian Malayalam-language supernatural comedy film starring Nivin Pauly as Prabhendu, an atheist guitarist from a traditional priest family. After he returns to Palakkad after a failed European visa attempt, he begins assisting his cousin with rituals, only to be haunted by a Gen Z ghost named Delulu (Riya Shibu).
Where to watch: ZEE5
Devkhel is a Marathi psychological crime thriller series starring Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali. It follows Inspector Vishwas, who is on a mission to investigate mysterious deaths in a Konkan village during Holi, which the locals believe is caused by a mythical demon.
Where to watch: Netflix
A three-part documentary series focuses on the 35-year journey of the iconic British boy, featuring new and personal interviews with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen.
Where to watch: Netflix
Aditya Dhar's high-octane spy thriller follows Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, who was recruited to go undercover in Pakistan's Lyari underworld to dismantle a gang and ISI nexus. The mission rises after Hamza successfully kills the leader of the gang, Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.