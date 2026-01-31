/Catherine O’Hara dead: Actress was taken to hospital 'in serious condition' at 5 am

Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara is no more! The actress passed away on 30 Jan at the age of 71 in Los Angeles. Her death came as a shock, with many of her fans curious to know what happened to the actress.



Hours after the Home Alone star breathed her last, more details came out about the actress's health battle. According to several reports, it was learned that the actress was taken to a hospital in a “serious condition” on the morning of her death.

At 4:48 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about an “approximately 70-year-old” unnamed female at O'Hara's home address.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''The woman, presumed to be the Schitt’s Creek alum, was transported to the hospital in serious condition,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells.

In a statement shared by the actress's agency, they revealed that she passed away in Los Angeles, “following a brief illness.''

The exact cause of the Home Alone actor’s death and more details about her illness have not been revealed.

However, the actress had previously talked about the rare congenital condition, dextrocardia with situs inversus, that she has been suffering from since birth.

In this genetic condition, some of the organs are positioned on the opposite side of the body.

During a 2020 interview, the actress revealed, according to USA Today, "I’m a freak. I don't even know the name because I don't want to know the name."

Living with the condition has partly inspired her for comedy. Speaking to Variety, she said, “There’s no better survival instinct,” and added that as a comedian her job is to ''look for the light.”

O'Hara added, “My parents were both really funny, and a sense of humor was always appreciated. Laughing and being funny was highly encouraged at our table."

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew Welch, 32, and Luke Welch, 28.

In her career spanning decades, Catherine O’Hara cemented her place as a comedy icon, giving the world plenty of moments to laugh.