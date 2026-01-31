/Forever our Moira Rose! Catherine O’Hara best performances - Home Alone To Schitt's Creek

Catherine O’Hara is no more, but she's going to stay in our memories forever. Remembering the legendary star, here we take a look at the best performances that we will watch again and again.
To our Moira Rose! Catherine O’Hara is no more. The actress, who ruled the screen for several decades, passed away on Jan 30 after a brief illness.
Remembering the actress, here we take a look at her best performances that we will never get tired off.
In this sketch comedy show, which ran from the late 1970s to early '80s, it was when Catherine O'Hara became Catherine O'Hara. In the show, she played several characters and made everyone laugh with hilarious parody, far more than what SNL is today
Tim Burton's classic comedy Beetlejuice, cemented Catherine O'Hara's place as one of the actors who can be trusted with any role. In the movie, she played the role of Delia Deetz, and, as she says in the movie, she's a serious artist. With Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis, she gave a standout performance.
Catherine O'Hara saying "Kevin!" In the Christmas classic, she plays the role of an eight-year-old's mom. Her character was small, but even with that limited screentime, she left an impact, making the world feel for the mother who yearns to reach her son as soon as possible. A small role, but totally one of her best performances.
The most iconic performance of Catherine O'Hara that made her Gen-Z's favourite. The drama with which she played the role of Moira Rose, the luxurious and fashionable lady, who is just unapologetic and her accent! With her gestures, drama, and all that Catherine did, she's not only made the world laugh but also cemented her legacy that will live forever.
Who would have thought that this was Catherine O'Hara's final screen role. The legendary star
received widespread acclaim for performance in the award-winning The Studio. In the show, O'Hara played the role of Patty Leigh in Apple TV+'s show.
Catherine O'Hara and her Chinese dinner scene in Waiting for Guffman is an absolute classic. In the 1996 mockumentary comedy, she appeared as Sheila Albertson, a real estate agent and an amateur actor.