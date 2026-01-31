LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Forever our Moira Rose! Catherine O’Hara best performances - Home Alone To Schitt's Creek

Forever our Moira Rose! Catherine O’Hara best performances - Home Alone To Schitt's Creek

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 10:41 IST | Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 10:41 IST

Catherine O’Hara is no more,  but she's going to stay in our memories forever. Remembering the legendary star, here we take a look at the best performances that we will watch again and again. 

Forever our Moira Rose
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Forever our Moira Rose

To our Moira Rose! Catherine O’Hara is no more. The actress, who ruled the screen for several decades, passed away on Jan 30 after a brief illness.

Remembering the actress, here we take a look at her best performances that we will never get tired off.

SCTV
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

SCTV

In this sketch comedy show, which ran from the late 1970s to early '80s, it was when Catherine O'Hara became Catherine O'Hara. In the show, she played several characters and made everyone laugh with hilarious parody, far more than what SNL is today

Beetlejuice
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Beetlejuice

Tim Burton's classic comedy Beetlejuice, cemented Catherine O'Hara's place as one of the actors who can be trusted with any role. In the movie, she played the role of Delia Deetz, and, as she says in the movie, she's a serious artist. With Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis, she gave a standout performance.

Home Alone
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Home Alone

Catherine O'Hara saying "Kevin!" In the Christmas classic, she plays the role of an eight-year-old's mom. Her character was small, but even with that limited screentime, she left an impact, making the world feel for the mother who yearns to reach her son as soon as possible. A small role, but totally one of her best performances.

Schitt’s Creek
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Schitt’s Creek

The most iconic performance of Catherine O'Hara that made her Gen-Z's favourite. The drama with which she played the role of Moira Rose, the luxurious and fashionable lady, who is just unapologetic and her accent! With her gestures, drama, and all that Catherine did, she's not only made the world laugh but also cemented her legacy that will live forever.

The Studio
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Studio

Who would have thought that this was Catherine O'Hara's final screen role. The legendary star
received widespread acclaim for performance in the award-winning The Studio. In the show, O'Hara played the role of Patty Leigh in Apple TV+'s show.

Waiting for Guffman
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Waiting for Guffman

Catherine O'Hara and her Chinese dinner scene in Waiting for Guffman is an absolute classic. In the 1996 mockumentary comedy, she appeared as Sheila Albertson, a real estate agent and an amateur actor.

Trending Photo

Daryl Mitchell tops latest ICC ODI batting rankings 2026, check where Rohit Sharma stands
5

Daryl Mitchell tops latest ICC ODI batting rankings 2026, check where Rohit Sharma stands

‘Sha**ing weekend’ to ‘cool boyfriend’: How Princess Eugenie was named in Epstein files by parents Andrew & Sarah
11

‘Sha**ing weekend’ to ‘cool boyfriend’: How Princess Eugenie was named in Epstein files by parents Andrew & Sarah

Fuel, food, and firepower: How much does America’s USS Abraham Lincoln really cost?
10

Fuel, food, and firepower: How much does America’s USS Abraham Lincoln really cost?

New Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson's GROSS comment about daughter: 'On a sha...'
6

New Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson's GROSS comment about daughter: 'On a sha...'

'5,000 soldiers but no Delta Force': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln doesn't have the US's most trained special forces
10

'5,000 soldiers but no Delta Force': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln doesn't have the US's most trained special forces