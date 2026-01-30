/How to Train Your Dragon 2: Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster joins the cast of live-action sequel

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon was released in cinemas in 2025 and was loved by many for the cute bond between the human and a dragon and how they navigate their lives together. Loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell, the animated version of the film was released in 2010. With talks of the sequel of the live-action being in the works, reports of Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster being part of it are doing the rounds. Let's delve in to know more.

Phil Dunster to be part of How to Train Your Dragon 2- Which role will he be portraying?

According to the report of The Hollywood Reporter, Phil Dunster will be playing the role of Eret, who had appeared in the 2014 animated movie as the self-proclaimed dragon trapper. Reportedly, he will be playing the cast of Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Olafur Darru Olafsson, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell and Bronwyn James, among others.

As per the report, Dean DeBlois, who had co-created the screen franchise and wrote and directed the first installment of live action, is back as writer, director and executive producer of the feature.

For the unversed, the second part of How to Train Your Dragon 2 (animated version) is set five years after the events of the first time. It follows the story of 20-year-old Hiccup and his friends as they encounter Valka, Hiccup's long-lost mother, and Drago Bludvist, a madman who wants to conquer the world by use of a dragon army.

The sequel based on the second animated film in the trilogy is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2027.

All about Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster, born in England, is best known for his roles in the Sky One drama Strike Back, Human, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, The Devil's Hour, Catherine the Great, Dracula and No Offence, among others.