/What these hoardings reveal? SS Rajamouli drops major hint for Varanasi release date

SS Rajamouli is currently shooting his next magnum opus, Varanasi, which is set to release in 2027. However, the exact release date has not yet been revealed. Amid all this, it has been learned that the makers are set to announce the date soon and have already started dropping hints.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi is going to be an epic adventure starring South superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Varanasi release date: When is the movie releasing in theatres?

Days after the release of a teaser set in Tretayuga, titled Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE, many began speculating that the film might be released on the festival of Ram Navami. On Thursday, hoardings were spotted across Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi reading, In theatres 7 April 2027.

Is this the official announcement of the release date? We are not sure, as the makers have not made any official statement yet.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh who frequently shares major updates from the showbiz world, posted photos of the hoardings and wrote,''#BreakingNews... SS RAJAMOULI'S MUCH-AWAITED BIGGIE 'VARANASI' TO RELEASE ON 7 APRIL 2027?... There's tremendous speculation that master storyteller #SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie #Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.''

Adarsh also mentioned that an official announcement is expected by tonight.

The makers are reportedly locking 7 April for the release as it coincides with the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami.



Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the project. She was in the country in November for a huge globetrotter event, during which Rajamouli revealed the title of the movie along with the first look of Mahesh Babu as Rudra.

More than a year is left before the film’s release, but the makers are ensuring that fans remain excited and engaged with regular updates about the project.

The April release had earlier been teased through the teaser. On 21 Jan, the makers dropped a clip from the movie showing a sequence set in Tretayuga. It features Lord Hanuman on a battlefield, with Lord Rama appearing at the end. Since the teaser features Lord Rama and the caption hints at the release, fans have speculated that the movie may be released on the festival of Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama.