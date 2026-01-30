/Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2: Park Eun Bin's show officially in development? Here's what we know

South Korean courtroom web series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh in lead roles, might be moving for the production of a second season, much to the excitement of fans. The first season, which had premiered in 2022, finally got the green light for the second one after three years. Let's delve in to know more in depth.

Will there be a second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo?

According to a report by Hallyu Forums, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is set to return with a second season, in which Park Eun Bin will be reprising her role as Woo Young Woo. Reportedly, the second season of the show has entered full-scale pre-production. While writer Moon Ji Woh is currently writing the script, production company A Story is preparing for season 2, which is based on the success of season 1.

Soon after the news spread like wildfire on social media, many flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly returning with a second season! Pre-production has begun, and the writer is currently working on the script. My Woo Youngwoo is coming back.”

Another user wrote, "Now, I will have to rewatch this show." "He saw her as an existing thought and as a fragile soul that he feared life might harm." “Oh, I hope this is true!! I can't wait to watch it,” wrote the third user.

All about Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the story of Yoo Young Woo, an autistic female rookie attorney hired by a major law firm in Seoul. With each legal case, through her intelligence and photographic memory, she becomes an increasingly competent attorney and earns recognition from other legal professionals and appreciation from her clients.