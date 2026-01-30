/Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to stream music's biggest night in India?

Music’s biggest and glitziest night is here! Known for bringing the best of music, extravagant stages, breakthrough live performances, and unforgettable experiences, the Grammy Awards is all set to return with the 68th edition of the awards. The event is set to take place in Los Angeles, but when and where India can live stream it. Let's delve in to know more.

Where can India livestream the Grammy Awards 2026?

The 68th Grammy Awards are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. Internationally, the ceremony will be airing on CBS from 8 to 11:30 pm ET and 5 to 8:30 pm PT and will also stream live on Paramount+.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the Indian audience can view the show on OTT platforms JioHotstar and Star Movies from 6:30 am IST onwards on February 2. The main ceremony will also be streaming live on the official Grammys website.

More details of the Grammy Awards 2026: Host, rules, much-anticipated performers and more

South African comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive time. Moreover, as per reports, Trevor has revealed that he won't be returning as host after this. Reportedly, as per the press conference by the organisers on January 26, Grammy winners Harry Styles and Doechii are so far the only confirmed presenters.

Sabrina Carpenter was announced as the first performer on January 20, 2026. On January 21, all eight nominees for Best New Artist were announced as performers. Clipse and Pharrell Williams were announced on January 22. Justin Bieber and the in memoriam performers were announced on January 28. Lady Gaga and Tyler, the Creator, were both announced the following day.

The premiere ceremony performers who were announced on January 28 are Israel Houghton, Lila Ike, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Trombone Shorty, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Spiritbox, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Zara Larsson.